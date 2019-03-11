LCCP basketball coach Mack Guillory resigns

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles College Prep boys’ basketball coach Mack Guillory is resigning from his position after four seasons with the Trailblazers.
Guillory helped start the program in 2015-16. Guillory led the school to its first playoff appearance in 2017.
This season, Guillory took LCCP’s program to new heights as the Blazers won their first-ever district title and reached the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A playoffs. LCCP finished the year with a 26-8 record.
As the school’s first coach, Guillory also oversaw LCCP’s first scholarship signee when Paul Williams inked his name with LSU-Eunice in 2018.
Guillory leaves LCCP with a 73-55 coaching record. The Blazers search for a new coach will begin immediately.
