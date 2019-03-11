Lake Charles Fire Department accepting applications

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department is accepting applications for an open firefighter position.
Applications are available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the LCFD Administration at 4200 Kirkman street in Lake Charles.
The application deadline is March 20, 2019 to be eligible for the next scheduled Firefighter Civil Service Examination in this jurisdiction.
Applications must include the proper documentation to verify that the applicant meets the qualification requirements.
Requirements for Firefighter applicants:
- Must be at least 18
- Must be a United States citizen
- Have a high school diploma or GED
- Have a valid drivers license
For more information on a Firefighter career, you’re asked to visit www.cityoflakecharles.com or call the Lake Charles Fire Department Administration Office at 337-491-1360.
