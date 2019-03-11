Lake Charles annual Black Heritage Festival took place on Saturday at the Civic Center

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Saturday was the annual Black Heritage Festival in Lake Charles.
The event at the Civic Center included music, food, entertainment, and the inducting of several local celebrities into the Black Heritage Festival Hall of Fame.
The festival has been taking place in Lake Charles for more than 30 years.
“It’s important, because whenever you know where you come from, and you have a sense of community, that gives you sense of pride," said Sean Ardoin, a local musician. "Which makes you want to do better and do more and be more.”
The festival is meant to celebrate the African American culture and community here in Southwest Louisiana.
“It shows the black culture all together," said Jaylon Martin, a local author. "What the accomplishments, the food, the music, it’s just one big wonderland of African American culture.”
One of the most notable parts of the festival is the hall of fame.
Eight people from the Lake Area received the honor of being inducted this year.
“There are four categories in which we will present inductees, which is dance and choreography, theater and drama, promotions and production, and of course the area music," said Cynthia Daigle, one of the festival volunteers.
Sean Ardoin was one of the inductees.
He said it was a privilege to be recognized from the community he came from.
“I’m a creole rock and soul artist, I’ve been doing this for about, 30 something years in the area, I just got two Grammy nominations, and you know, been representing Southwest Louisiana and people from Lake Charles for a long time," Ardoin said.
It wasn’t just those who are well established who got recognized.
18-year-old Jaylon Martin was also one of the inductees, honored for writing a book trilogy.
“It means so much, because it shows you can get so far over the years," Martin said. "Because these books only just came out recently, last year, and now that I’m here right now for the hall of fame, it means so much.”
It’s showcasing that wide span of talents and culture in Lake Charles that the festival is all about.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.