FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stalled front the focus for clouds, fog and showers through mid-week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Our temperatures this morning are again quite warm and muggy with fog being the only issue for your morning drive. You will want to use caution and leave a little extra early to avoid problems as fog could be rather dense in spots and make the need for you to drive with extra caution and most importantly with your low beams!
Look for clouds to be a little more prevalent today as opposed to the quite a bit of sunshine we had on Sunday, but we stay on the warmer side of the stalled front with temperatures again well into the middle to upper 70s this afternoon. Today’s three degree guaranteed high for Lake Charles is 79. A peak of two of sun will send us on the warmer side of the forecast, but if skies remain overcast all day we may stick to the lower side of the that number.
Rain chances today will be on the low side, despite the stalled front because there isn’t much lift in the atmosphere associated with the front, but it could trigger an isolated shower or thunderstorm by this afternoon with rain chances a little lower today at 20%. The same holds true for Tuesday, although a big ramping up of rain chances Wednesday will occur ahead of a stronger cold front that will move through by Thursday.
A very slow-moving front will begin to approach SE Texas on Wednesday and not move a whole lot, keeping the high threat of rain most of the afternoon and evening Wednesday over the area. As of now, the highest rain totals look to remain concentrated over parts of Southeast Texas where will front will remain stalled, but we’ll need to monitor a threat for heavier rain and possibly flash flood threat into Wednesday night due to the slow progression of the front.
The cold front should finally move on through Louisiana by Thursday afternoon, with cooler air to follow Friday and into the upcoming weekend with highs back in the 60s and lows in the 40s! Rainfall amounts could vary across the area this week, but a widespread 1 to 2 inches looks to be most likely for our area between Wednesday and Thursday before drier weather returns behind the front. We’ll also keep you updated on whether there could be a threat for some stronger storms associated with this system over the next couple of days, so stay tuned for updates on that as well.
