FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stalled front the focus for clouds, fog and showers through mid-week

The cold front should finally move on through Louisiana by Thursday afternoon, with cooler air to follow Friday and into the upcoming weekend with highs back in the 60s and lows in the 40s! Rainfall amounts could vary across the area this week, but a widespread 1 to 2 inches looks to be most likely for our area between Wednesday and Thursday before drier weather returns behind the front. We’ll also keep you updated on whether there could be a threat for some stronger storms associated with this system over the next couple of days, so stay tuned for updates on that as well.