First Alert Forecast: Limited rain for now, but increasing with our next cold front

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, there will be a lot of cloud cover and limited sunshine. We may see a few peeks of the sun at times, but it will only be for a brief time. The rain chances will remain limited. I only have a 20% chance of rain through the rest of the day. There is a stalled front sitting over us that is causing temperatures to be split across the area. North of I-10 will be in the lower to mid 60s, while south of I-10 should be in the 70s.
This evening, I do not expect much rain if any at all. There will still be a lot of clouds around, so I do not expect a pretty sunset. Temperatures will still be rather warm along the I-10 corridor. North of I-10 will be slightly cooler and you may want a light jacket. In some areas, fog will begin to develop once again, so be on the lookout for that.
Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy with limited rain. I have a 20% chance of rain for some potential drizzle, but there will not be any major rain. Fog will be developing again overnight causing visibility to be very low. Make sure to use your low beam headlights and take your time on the roads. Temperatures will only cool to the mid 60s by sunrise tomorrow morning.
Tuesday will be about the same as today. There will be a lot of clouds around with limited sunshine. The rain chances will also be limited. I am keeping the rain chance at only 20%. That stalled front that was over us Monday, will be moving to the north and pushing the rain away from us. Temperatures will be warm once again and reach the mid 70s in the afternoon.
There will be another cold front coming on Wednesday this week. That will also have the potential for severe weather. Right now, the severe threat looks very low. Certainly some good news there! There will at least be more rain around, so I have the rain chance up to 70% Wednesday.
There will be a lot of rain Wednesday evening, Wednesday night, and Thursday morning. That cold front will not pass until the late afternoon on Thursday. By then, the temperature will begin to cool down a little bit and the rain will slowly come to an end. It will not be a continuous event, but instead it will be scattered.
There may be a few sprinkles on Friday, but it will not be much. I still expect a lot of clouds around with not much sunshine. The rain will then be moving on to the south as the slow-moving cold front moves away. Temperatures will only reach the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Over the upcoming weekend, the rain chances will be limited. I do not expect any rain at all Saturday or Sunday. There will be plenty of clouds around, but there will also be more sunshine as well. So, it should be a beautiful day. Temperatures though, will be cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Some long-range computer models are showing a drier weather pattern next week. From this weekend to next weekend, it will be partly cloudy with limited rain chances. Temperatures will slowly warm back up throughout the week. By the middle of next week, temperatures should be back in the 70s.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.