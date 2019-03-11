First Alert Forecast: Limited rain for now, but increasing with our next cold front

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, there will be a lot of cloud cover and limited sunshine. We may see a few peeks of the sun at times, but it will only be for a brief time. The rain chances will remain limited. I only have a 20% chance of rain through the rest of the day. There is a stalled front sitting over us that is causing temperatures to be split across the area. North of I-10 will be in the lower to mid 60s, while south of I-10 should be in the 70s.