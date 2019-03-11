Family and friends of fatal shooting victim call for end to violence

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Another life lost to gun violence leads to yet another family trying to make sense of a senseless crime.
Sunday afternoon those who knew Javid Dwayne Duhon met at the home where he was shot and later died.
Friends and Duhon’s mother, Marsha Duhon, organized a balloon release and tribute. More than 50 people came to remember the 34-year-old who was shot right outside his home.
Duhon’s mother gave an emotional plea during the balloon release asking for the violence to stop.
“It doesn’t even make any sense. It’s time to stop and put a halt to it because I don’t want the next person’s mother to feel the same way that I feel,” Marsha said.
Those who loved Javid spent the afternoon praying and sharing memories.
Duhon’s pastor also issued a call for peace within the community.
“What happened is happening everywhere, everywhere. People are losing their lives and it just isn’t making any sense, Amen. We’re getting away from what we really need to get close to and that’s a little closer walk and show each other love and not hate," Wilbert Lafleur, the victim’s pastor, said.
Currently, Lake Charles Police do not have a suspect in the case, and are asking anyone in the community with any information to please step forward.
“We are quite certain that there are people out in our community who know what happened," Lt. Jeff Keenum said. “There’s no question about it, there always is. I understand people are fearful sometimes to step forward, thinking does this matter, well of course it matters. Any little bit of information that you may have matters.”
Duhon’s body was near his house on Goos Boulevard. At this point, police are releasing few details in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. However, Keenum said no one deserves to die as Duhon did.
“A 34-year-old person, to me, is a young man; have a lot of life left. It’s sad, and it’s tragic that his life ended so abruptly,” Keenum said. "Nobody deserves to die a horrible death like this victim did. It’s terrible, it’s unacceptable and we are looking for you. Those that are responsible for this—we are looking for you.”
Duhon’s mother also talked about the importance of young people building a spiritual relationship with God and for them to ultimately think about their parents when in times of trouble.
“It’s a different feeling when you lose a mother, a brother or a sister but when you lose something you birthed, it takes a whole lot out of you," Marsha said.
