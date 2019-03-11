Calcasieu Parish Sheriff discusses the dangers of serving arrest warrants

“We try to get as much information as we can to protect our officers, to protect any innocent civilians that could be in the area,” Mancuso said. “It just depends on every situation. There is no one situation that is mirrored off another. Because they can all change at the blink of an eye. Are there kids involved, are there kids that will be in the house, are there elderly that are going to be in the house, are there going to be innocent bystanders nearby, I mean we have to try to take all of that into consideration. At the end of the day, the bottom line is we all want to come home safe."