Calcasieu Parish Sheriff discusses the dangers of serving arrest warrants

CALCASIEU PARISH (KPLC) - Last week the Beauregard Parish Narcotics Task Force was serving a warrant, it ended with the suspect dead after officers claim he pulled a weapon. Those officers responded with force.
"This can be a very dangerous job in general,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.
Serving a warrant is part of the duty officers and deputies carry. In Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso says his office served over 3,000 warrants without incident last year. Some are as simple as a phone call, others require force.
“But sometimes even the simplest of warrants become volatile and scary and change at a moment's notice because you never know what the persons psyche is that you're dealing with,” Mancuso said. “And sometimes when they're confronted, they say I'm not going to jail, and then it becomes a problem. We are constantly training our officers for these situations. There is not one that fits a particular scenario, it just depends, and it depends a lot on the person that we're dealing with.”
He says keeping his deputies trained and ready for anything is the key to keeping the situation under control.
“We try to get as much information as we can to protect our officers, to protect any innocent civilians that could be in the area,” Mancuso said. “It just depends on every situation. There is no one situation that is mirrored off another. Because they can all change at the blink of an eye. Are there kids involved, are there kids that will be in the house, are there elderly that are going to be in the house, are there going to be innocent bystanders nearby, I mean we have to try to take all of that into consideration. At the end of the day, the bottom line is we all want to come home safe."
