Barbe alum Brandi Williams named Sun Belt Freshman Of The Year

NEW ORLEANS – UL Lafayette women’s basketball freshman guard Brandi Williams, who set a school record for most points scored in a single season by a freshman and is on pace to set a school record for free throw percentage in a single season, was named Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year as a part of the 2018-19 Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Postseason Honors announced by the conference on Monday.
Williams, a native of Lake Charles, La., becomes the first player from UL Lafayette to be named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in program history, and her numbers this season, leading freshman scorer (13.0 ppg.), top free throw percentage (.877) in the conference and third in minutes (33.3 mpg.) have been solid all season long.
“Brandi being named Freshman of the Year is an award that she has earned and is well deserved,” said Cajuns’ coach Garry Brodhead. “What has impressed me, and the staff is how consistent she has been throughout the entire season, as she played through all kinds of situations. We are excited and proud for Brandi and even more, we are looking forward to what the next three years of her career will begin for Louisiana.”
During conference play this season, Williams has increased her production, averaging 14.7 points per game and at the free throw line Williams has been automatic, shooting .913 percent from the charity stripe. Nationally Williams ranks 19th in free throw percentage, and among the Top-20 for best free throw percentage, Williams has attempted the third most free throws.
2018-19 SUN BELT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL POSTSEASON HONORS
All-Sun Belt First Team
Ronjanae DeGray, Little Rock (Sr. F, Odessa, Texas)
DJ Williams, Coastal Carolina (Jr., G, Moreno Valley, Calif.)
Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama (So., F, Memphis, Tenn.)
Cierra Johnson, UTA (RS-Sr., G, Bedford, Texas)
Toshua Leavitt, Texas State (Sr., G, Nixa, Mo.)
All-Sun Belt Second Team
Kyra Collier, Little Rock (Jr., G, North Little Rock, Ark.)
Alexis Brown, Georgia Southern (Jr., G, Madison, Ga.)
Jada Lewis, Georgia State (So., G, Powder Springs, Ga.)
Savannah Jones, South Alabama (So., G, Ocean Springs, Miss.)
Sky'Lynn Holmes, Troy (Sr., F, Mount Pleasant, Texas)
All-Sun Belt Third Team
Bayley Plummer, Appalachian State (Jr., C, Thomasville, N.C.)
Tori Lasker, Little Rock (So., G, Mayflower, Ark.)
Peyton Martin, Arkansas State (So., F, Pine Bluff, Ark.)
Allison Johnson, Georgia State (Sr., F, Norcross, Ga.)
Arsula Clark, ULM (So., G, Douglasville, Ga.)
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Co-Players of the Year
Ronjanae DeGray, Little Rock (Sr. F, Odessa, Texas)
Cierra Johnson, UTA (RS-Sr., G, Bedford, Texas)
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Defensive Player of the Year
Sky'Lynn Holmes, Troy (Sr., F, Mount Pleasant, Texas)
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Freshman of the Year
Brandi Williams, UL Lafayette (Fr., G, Lake Charles, La.)
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Newcomer of the Year
Allison Johnson, Georgia State (Sr., F, Norcross, Ga.)
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Coach of the Year
Krista Gerlich, UTA
