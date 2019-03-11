Authorities: Drugs dealt from mechanic shop in Oberlin

OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) - A mechanic shop was being used as center for illegal drug distribution in Oberlin, Allen Parish authorities said.
Detectives began investigating the shop at the corner of La. 26 West and 7th Avenue, in February 2019, according to a post on the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
“Surveillance conducted on the shop indicated activity consistent with street level narcotics deals being made from the location.”
Alvie Bo Martin and Shelby G. Pickering, 33, both of Pitkin, met with subjects who either arrived by vehicle or foot then entered the office building and stayed for only a few minutes before leaving, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives executing a search warrant of the shop on Feb. 19, found approximately 29 grams of crystal methamphetamine packaged for street sale, approximately 75 grams of marijuana packaged in bulk and for street sales, hydrocodone pills, and a digital scale that field-tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamine.
Pickering was stopped shortly after leaving the office building and shop prior to the search warrant for a traffic violation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Pickering was found to be in possession of two bags of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The baggies seized from Pickering and the bags of methamphetamine seized from the office building had the same marking, size and design.
ARRESTS:
Shelby G. Pickering, 33, of Pitkin: Signals by hand and arm or signal lamps required; All drivers must secure license; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia; violation of uniform CDS Law; drug free zone.
Stormie Nolen Martin, 33, of Pitkin: Possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant issued by court, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of uniform CDS law; drug free zone.
Van A. Finch, 43, of Lake Charles: possession of CDS schedule II, violation of uniform CDS law; drug free zone.
Eric Jeffery Webb, 34, of DeRidder: possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of uniform CDS law; drug free zone.
Alvie Bo Martin, 33, of Pitkin: possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, violation of uniform CDS law; drug free zone.
