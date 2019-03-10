SWLA Arrest Reports - March 9, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 9, 2019.
Lori Jean Freeman, 41, Leesburg, GA: Domestic abuse; child endangerment; illegal use of weapons.
James Kebin Stroud, 37, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse; child endangerment; illegal use of weapons.
Ronald Rayne Lartique II, 29, Lake Charles: Instate detainer, possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Denies Evans Jr., 33, Natchitoches: Instate detainer.
Lyndsie Nicole Giaimis, 23, Westlake: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Lee Bragg, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer with violence; battery of a police officer; battery of a police officer.
Stephen Joseph Lavergne, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; strangulation; third offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samuel Eugene Nelson, 42, Lake Charles: Third offense driving while intoxicated; third offense driving while intoxicated; probation violation.
Jordan James Roy, 26, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Megel Lamark Pete, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court.
Edward Lee Richard Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief; direct contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle between $1,000 and $5,000.
Stephanie Nicole Dean, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; simple burglary; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gunner Ernest Poche, 19, Laffitte: Illegal possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.
Mandy Sue Marie Contrachis, 30, Westwego: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of illegal drugs in the presence of minors.
Huey Paul Boyd, 35, Iowa: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Robert Allen Thigpen Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; contempt of court; theft under $1,000; simple burglary; theft of a firearm; theft under $1,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; theft of a firearm; contempt of court; theft less than $1,000.
Milton Denzel Collins, 34, New Orleans: Illegal possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.
Latrisha Renee August, 40, Houston, TX: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.
Stephanie Gail Broussard, 40, Iowa: Contempt of court.
Heather Lorrine Spell Lee, 34, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a illegal drug int he presence of a minor; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer.
Alice Faye Stone, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Craig Joseph Rodrique Jr., 30, Iowa: Contempt of court.
Olmer Joel Mendez-Funez, 32, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
