McNeese splits games with ULM in Sunday doubleheader

8th | Fisbeck lead the inning off with a hit-by-pitch and then would get moved over by a sacrifice bunt by Harden. Selman would then come up and hit a single in to right field to put runners on the corners with Clayton Rasbeary coming to the plate. Rasbeary would then double down the right field line for an RBI-double. That would bring up Maxwell with runners on second and third, he would draw a walk to load the bases. With the bases loaded, Dickerson would hit an RBI-single up the middle of the infield to keep the bases loaded. Sophomore Julian Gonzales would then come to the plate and hit a two RBI-single through the ride side of the infield to push the Cowboys lead to the final 10-2.