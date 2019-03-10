McNeese completes SLC series sweep over Incarnate Word

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese softball completed its Southland Conference opening series sweep with a 1-0 win over Incarnate Word Saturday to improve to 11-13 overall and 3-0 in league play. The loss dropped UIW to 2-18 on the year and 0-3 in the SLC.
McNeese will conclude its five game home stand against Baylor with single games next Tuesday and Wednesday.
SCORING
2nd Inning- McNeese scored the only run of the game on a throwing error by UIW’s catcher trying to throw out Demi Boudreaux stealing second. The throw sailed into center field allowing Brenique Wright to score from third base. (McN 1, UIW 0)
NOTES
- McNeese was held to two hits with Justyce McClain and Demi Boudreaux both picking up singles.
- McNeese left five runners stranded, three in scoring position with less than two outs
- McNeese continued to burn the base patch by stealing eight bases
- Caroline Settle improved to 3-4 on the year with the win and it’s her first shutout of the season. Settle allowed all our UIW hits, walked two and struck out four.
- Ashley Koncir relieved Settle in the seventh inning with one out with runners on second and third. Koncir got the final two outs of the game to pick up her first save of the season.
ON DECK
McNeese will host Baylor next Tuesday (6 p.m.) and Wednesday (4 p.m.) before returning to Southland Conference action next weekend at Stephen F. Austin.
