First Alert Forecast: Warm ahead of a cold front late this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day today expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. We are seeing some breaks in those clouds allowing some sunshine through. We do have that slim chance for a small shower to develop thanks to the stationary front over our area. As we head into the evening hours we do have that chance for fog to develop again. Conditions for fog tonight are not as good as they were last night. Winds are more out of an easterly direction and there isn’t sea fog to deal with as of Sunday afternoon. But, with lots of moisture in the air we could see the surface temperature reach the dewpoint causing some patchy dense fog to develop overnight. Be sure to use caution tonight and through the early hours of tomorrow morning!
Starting off our work week with fog possible through the morning hours and overnight temperatures only dropping into the mid to upper 60s. We do have that chance for rain as the stationary front over our area is poised to move back to the north helping some showers to develop. Even with mostly cloudy skies temperatures reach the mid 70s through the afternoon.
This warming trend continues into Tuesday with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s through the afternoon with those partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances are still in the forecast, but are much lower at a 20% chance through the day. Overnight we could see some patchy fog once again ahead of rain chances moving in during the afternoon on Wednesday.
Right now models are pretty consistent with our next weather maker moving through the area starting Wednesday afternoon bringing increased chances for showers and storms through the afternoon hours. Even with that cold front approaching our area and bringing rain temperatures still reach the low to mid 70s through the afternoon.
The discrepancy with this front comes with how fast will it move out of our area. Two of our long range models have it pushing out of here by Thursday afternoon, but one of the models has the system lingering through the majority of the day on Thursday and into Friday morning. I have lowered rain chances Thursday afternoon following the majority of the models with only a 40% chance of rain through the day. The cold air behind this front still doesn’t reach us through the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.
Friday is when that colder air reaches us with highs only getting into the low to mid 60s through the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. The same story in Saturday with cooler temperatures in the low 60s and clouds still not clearing. Sunday we could finally see some sunshine with partly cloudy skies and we’ll gradually warm to the mid 60s through the afternoon. That warming trend and low to no rain chances looks like it lasts through the middle part of next week.
