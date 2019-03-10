First Alert Forecast: Warm ahead of a cold front late this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day today expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. We are seeing some breaks in those clouds allowing some sunshine through. We do have that slim chance for a small shower to develop thanks to the stationary front over our area. As we head into the evening hours we do have that chance for fog to develop again. Conditions for fog tonight are not as good as they were last night. Winds are more out of an easterly direction and there isn’t sea fog to deal with as of Sunday afternoon. But, with lots of moisture in the air we could see the surface temperature reach the dewpoint causing some patchy dense fog to develop overnight. Be sure to use caution tonight and through the early hours of tomorrow morning!