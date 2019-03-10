Cowgirls end season with loss at Lamar

BEAUMONT, TX (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball put up a hard fight against a Lamar team that had something much bigger on their mind- an outright Southland Conference regular
season title and the Cardinals clinched that title with an 81-68 win over the Cowgirls Saturday.
McNeese ends its season 7-22 overall and 5-13 in league play. Lamar improves to 24-5 overall and 17-1 in the SLC. The Cardinals will enter next week’s SLC Tournament as the top seed.
Saturday’s game for the Cowgirls had some bright spots as redshirt freshman picked up her second double double of the season by leading McNeese with 21 points and grabbed a career high 11 rebounds.
Junior Regan Bolton ended the game with 14 points, ending the season scoring in double figures in 18 games. Her four three-pointers today moves her into sixth place in McNeese career three-pointers with 143.
Lamar’s defense bothered McNeese all day and forced the Cowgirls to turn the ball over 32 times and scored 31 points off those turnovers.
McNeese opened the game by taking an early lead off a Maddisen Martin three-pointer but the Cardinals tied it up with a three of their own on the next possession and never looked back. Lamar built as much as a 16-point lead in the second quarter but the Cowgirls put together a run to cut the lead to eight (35-27) with less than two minutes left in the first half.
Lamar would go into the locker room with a 39-29 lead. McNeese opened the second half on a 6-2 run to cut the lead to six (41-35) three minutes into the third quarter and kept the lead to single digits until late in the quarter on a three-pointer by Jadyn Pimentel for a 55-45 Lamar lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The Cowgirls got as close as nine points (65-56) following a three-pointer buy Bolton with 4:45 left in the game but Lamar upped its lead to 15 points with 2:20 to play and again with 1:01 to play. McNeese cut the lead to eight points (76-68) with :18 seconds left but Lamar ended the game on a 5-0 run to seal the win.
