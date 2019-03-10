Cowboys’ season comes to an end with loss to Lamar

McNeese fell behind by double-digits midway through the first half behind poor shooting, and trailed 39-19 at the break after connecting on just 29 percent from the floor. The Cowboys fared much better in the second half, hitting 14 of 28 for 50 percent but the Cardinals were just a tad bit better, hitting 52 percent (17 of 33) the final 20 minutes to keep the Cowboys from mounting any rally.