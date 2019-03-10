Cowboys’ season comes to an end with loss to Lamar

Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - The first season of the Heath Schroyer era came to an end on Saturday when the McNeese Cowboys dropped an 83-58 contest to Lamar in Southland Conference action.
The loss ended the Cowboys’ season at 9-22 overall and 5-13 in conference play while Lamar improved to 19-12 and 12-6 in the league.
McNeese played the last eight games of the season without junior guard Roydell Brown who was leading the team in both scoring and rebounding before spraining his ankle against Northwestern State in early February.
In his absence, McNeese was down to just seven scholarship players and two walk-ons for the final eight game stretch.
Sha’Markus Kenney, who stepped up to be the leading scorer and rebounder in Brown’s absence, led the Cowboys with 22 points on Saturday behind 10 of 15 shooting. He also pulled down seven rebounds and had a blocked shot.
Will Robinson scored a career-high 17 points and led the team with eight boards.
Lamar was led by a 20-point performance from Josh Nzeakor while Davion Buster added 17, Nick Garth 12 and Jordan Hunter 10.
McNeese fell behind by double-digits midway through the first half behind poor shooting, and trailed 39-19 at the break after connecting on just 29 percent from the floor. The Cowboys fared much better in the second half, hitting 14 of 28 for 50 percent but the Cardinals were just a tad bit better, hitting 52 percent (17 of 33) the final 20 minutes to keep the Cowboys from mounting any rally.
For the game, McNeese shot just 39 percent (22 of 56) and was 4 of 22 for 18 percent from three-point range. The Cardinal connected on 10 of 25 from long range and sank 47 percent overall for the game.
