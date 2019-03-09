Scheduled power outage in Welsh for Entergy upgrades

WELSH, LA (KPLC) - The town of Welsh can expect a power outage from 10 a.m. Saturday night until 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
“Our crews will be there working on the feed that supplies the power to the town of Welsh. In order to do that safely, not only for our employees and the workers, also for the citizens of Welsh, it’ll be necessary for us to take an outage at that time," Lorena Ceasar, an Entergy customer service representative for Jeff Davis parish, said.
This scheduled outage is a part of Entergy’s $106 million Southwest Louisiana transmission infrastructure upgrade across 900 square miles, most of which will be in Jeff Davis parish. The project is expected to make improvements to transmission lines.
“In addition to that, a total of 58 miles of line will be added or upgraded," Ceasar said. “Those upgrades, we’re replacing with steel structures, to withstand up to 140 miles per hour winds.”
Entergy said by making these improvements, power will move more reliably and efficiently.
“The project is going to increase reliability for Jeff Davis parish it will also increase the transmission capacity and also it will create availability of affordable power now and into the future for Jeff Davis parish," Ceasar said.
One Welsh woman, Natasha Gray, said she’s optimistic about the impact of the outage, and said everyone needs to prepare.
“It’s best that we upgrade and have a better system so I’m okay. But, everybody needs to get everything done in a timely matter before 10," Gray said.
For any questions you may have about the project or the outage, you can call 337-821-2424 or email powertogrowswla@entergy.com.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.