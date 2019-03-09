Proposed bill could land traffic violators in jail

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Johnny Thibodeaux is a truck driver from Lafayette. He says in his 12 years of driving 18 wheelers, he has seen his fair share of aggression on the road.
"Being that there are aggressive drivers, I mean they'll run you off the road, they won't give you no chance," Thibodeaux said. Louisiana lawmakers have recently proposed a bill to crack down even harder on aggressive driving. Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police says aggressive driving can manifest itself in several ways.
"High speed, weaving through traffic, following too close,” Anderson said. “But these behaviors can lead to deadly consequences." If this proposal becomes law, drivers could face up to a $500 fine, 6 months in jail, and require a court-approved driving improvement plan.
Even though Thibodeaux says he sees consistent bad driving on his routes, he doesn't think people should be subject to such high punishment.
"If it's something real aggressive like running someone off the road, give them a citation, not jail,” Thibodeaux said. “A citation, teach them a lesson."
Anderson says the current way to combat aggressive driving is having undercover troopers blend into regular traffic.
Anderson says last year state police worked on 30 fatal accidents, some of which he says were attributed to aggressive driving.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.