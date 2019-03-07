No. 9 LSU baseball beats Cal on walk-off single in Game 1

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU got past Cal, 4-3, in Game 1 on a walk-off single by Josh Smith.
The Tigers were down 3-2 with two outs and the bases loaded when Smith hit a shot to center field to score Drew Bianco and Giovanni DiGiacomo.
LSU improved to 10-3 with the win, while Cal dropped to 6-5.
Zack Hess pitched 5.2 innings, allowing all three of Cal’s runs. Two of those runs were earned, including a solo home run by the first batter he faced. The Bears had five hits off Hess. He struck out five batters and walked three others.
Matthew Beck earned the win in 1.2 innings of work. He is 1-0 on the season. He allowed one hit and walked one.
Brock Mathis hit his first triple of the season in the third inning. He tied the game 1-1 when DiGiacomo hit a sac fly to left field.
Head coach Paul Mainieri announced his starting pitcher lineup for the series:
- Zack Hess
- Cole Henry
- Eric Walker
Mainieri said freshman pitcher Jaden Hill is likely out for at least the next two weekends.
The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
Rankings:
LSU: No. 9 Collegiate Baseball, No. 14 Perfect Game, No. 10 Baseball America, No. 13 D1 Baseball
California: Not ranked
