McNeese’s Grace McZenzie garners All-America status

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese’s Grace McKenzie earned All-America honors on Friday when she finished in eighth place in the pentathlon with 4230 points at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Her point total beat her own school, Southland Conference and Irish National records – the school and SLC mark by 19 points and the Irish record by 15 points.
She becomes the first Cowgirl indoor All-American since La’Shantena Rounds in the weight throw in 2014 when she finished in fourth place.
In addition to breaking her own school record on Friday, McKenzie broke her own records in the 60-meter hurdles at 8.57 and in the high jump at 5-feet, 8 ¾-inches. She finished third in the 800-meters (2:13.95) that boosted her from 11th to eighth place in the final standings.
Michelle Atherley of the University of Miami won the event with 4547 points followed by Jordan Gray of Kennesaw State (4412) and Ashtin Zamzow of Texas (4294) to round out the top three competitors.
