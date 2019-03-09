McNeese downs ULM after would-be game-tying runner fails to touch home

MONROE, LA- The McNeese Cowboys baseball team showed off their high-powered offense in a 13-12 victory over the ULM Warhawks on Friday night at Warhawk Field in a game that had a bizarre finish.
Trailing 13-9, the Warhawks had the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth when Chad Bell came to the plate, and with two strikes, hit a grand slam to tie the game. However, one of the base-runners failed to touch home plate, so by rule he was called out.
The next batter flied out to left field to end the game clinching the Cowboys victory.
With the win the Cowboys improve to 9-5 on the season, while the Warhawks fall to 5-8.
The Cowboys will be back on the field on Saturday night to take on the ULM Warhawks in the second of three games this weekend in Monroe, LA.
KEY INNINGS
1st | In the top of the inning, the Cowboys would plate their first runs of the game. Junior second baseman Nate Fisbeck reached base and would come around to score on an RBI double by senior Shane Selman to give the Cowboys a 1-0 lead. The Cowboys would then score their second run on another RBI-double, this one by Carson Maxwell, to make it 2-0 after the top of the inning. In the bottom, the Warhawks would score one run to end the inning with a score of 2-1.
3rd | Selman lead off the inning with a walk, took second and third base on a wild pitch, then scored off an RBI sacrifice fly by Clayton Rasbeary to push the score to 3-1 in the top of the third. In the bottom of the inning, the Warhawks would respond with a run of their own to make it 3-2 after the third.
4th | Jake Cochran reached base on an error, advanced to third on a single by Thibodaux, and then would come around to score after an RBI-sacrifice fly by Bourque to put the Pokes up 4-2.
5th | In the fifth, freshman Payton Harden would hit a lead-off single through the ride side of the infield and then come around to score after an RBI-single from Selman, giving him his third RBI of the game. Jake Dickerson would then hit an RBI-single up the middle of the field with two men on to make it 6-2. Next batter, senior Dustin Duhon, would deliver a perfect hit-and-run hit down the right field line for a two RBI-triple. Duhon would then score on an RBI infield single by Reid Bourque extending McNeese’s lead to 9-2.
7th | Dustin Duhon reached base on a single into center field and then was pinch ran for by Julian Gonzales. After Schuyler Thibodaux reached on a walk, Bourque would hit a two RBI-triple down the right field line. Two batters later, Harden would plate Bourque with an RBI-single two extend McNeese’s lead to 12-2. The Warhawks would respond with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning to bring the score to 12-4 after seven innings.
8th | The Warhawks would score four runs in the bottom of the eighth to bring the Cowboys lead down to 12-9 heading into the ninth inning.
9th | Julian Gonzales would lead the inning off with a hit-by-pitch, Thibodaux would move him over to second on a sacrifice bunt, and then he would come in to score on an RBI-single by Reid Bourque through the ride side of the infield to give the Cowboys an extra insurance run heading into the bottom half of the ninth. In the bottom of the ninth the Warhawks would hit what should have been the game tying grand slam, but due to one player not touching home the Warhawks were only credited three runs and the game ended on a fly ball by the next batter to bring the score to its final 13-12.