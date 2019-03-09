Law enforcement investigating vehicle burglaries in three SWLA towns

CALCASIEU PARISH (KPLC) - Several law enforcement agencies are working together after multiple vehicle burglaries in three Southwest Louisiana towns: Sulphur, Westlake, and Iowa.
Tina Leslie says her car was one of 13 broken into in a hotel parking lot in Sulphur.
“I just couldn’t believe it. I was in total shock. I was upset, I felt violated, and very unsafe,” Leslie said.
Sergeant Nicholas Johnson with Sulphur Police said the department, along with Westlake and Iowa Police are all working similar crimes, believing them all to potentially be connected.
“We are working together, we are sharing information, sharing video surveillance and reports so we can try to snare these guys,” Johnson said.
Johnson says they believe these vehicle burglaries could be connected to the over 100 vehicle burglaries that happened last month in Sulphur and Vinton.
“Yeah we do believe they are related,” Johnson said. “We believe it’s the same ring of individuals. We do believe they are all tied together simply because the way they are conducted the burglaries on the vehicles. They are breaking the windows and climbing through. We believe it is the same group.”
Leslie says while the burglars went through her car, no items were stolen.
“There was nothing taken at all, just kind of shuffled around in the vehicle," Leslie said. "They threw things out on the ground. I found some things and they went through the glove box, the middle console, and bags in the car. They went through and nothing was taken out of my vehicle.”
“We believe guns were the main target," Johnson said. "The main thing they were looking for.”
All the agencies say the investigations are ongoing.
