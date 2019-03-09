Lake Charles Police asking public’s help in homicide investigation

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Lake Charles police ask for the public's help as they investigate the shooting death of a local man last night.
Around 6:15 Thursday evening, a passerby was walking near the intersection of Goss Boulevard and Knapp street and discovered a man who had been shot. Police were called and 34-year-old Javid Dwayne Duhon was taken to the hospital where he died.
Lieutenant Jeff Keenum says the public’s help is needed as they work to develop a suspect in the case.
We are quite certain there are people out in our community who know what happened. No question about it. There always is. People are fearful sometimes to step forward and think does this matter. Of course, it matters. Every little bit of information that you may have matters.
Duhon’s body was near his house on Goss Boulevard. At this point, police are releasing few details in order to protect the integrity of the investigation. But Keenum does say no one deserves to die as Duhon did.
"A thirty-four-year-old person to me is a young man, have a lot of life left. It’s sad and it’s tragic that his life ended so abruptly.
Nobody deserves to die a horrible death like this victim did. It’s terrible, it’s unacceptable and we are looking for you. Those that are responsible for this. We are looking for you.”
Police searched the victim's house, but no word yet on what if anything was found that might help solve the case. Keenum says they are working diligently to get answers.
Anyone with information should call the lake Charles police department and ask for detective Willie Fontenot. He can be reached at 337-491-1456 extension 5314 or emailed at wfontenot@cityoflc.us
