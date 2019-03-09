Hamilton Christian falls to Lafayette Christian in Division IV state championship

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In their first-ever Division IV state championship appearance, the Hamilton Christian Warriors fell just five points to the reigning champs, the Lafayette Christian Knights.
“My guys worked hard and didn’t give up,” Dexter Washington said. “Our team motto is four quarters in your face and as you can see, we had a shot to tie it up and send it to overtime."
The Warriors got off to a cold start, shooting just 33 percent in the first quarter to the Knights 70 percent, digging themselves into an eight point hole heading into the second quarter.
Hamilton Christian would hold Lafayette Christian to eleven points in the second quarter, but the Warriors still trailed by nine heading into the break.
HCS would go onto cut that lead to just four points in the third quarter following a Nick Forsyte block and transition basket, making the game 39-35 heading into the fourth.
Michael Thomas, who led all scorers with 19 points, would hit a three with under thirty seconds to play to make this just a two-point ball game.
Hamilton Christian would then send Victor Dupre to the foul line where he’d go 0-1 and Lafayette Christian took a three point lead with sixteen seconds left to play.
On Hamilton Christians last possession, Nick Forsyte forced a three-pointer in the corner, LCA got the rebound and again Hamilton Christian was forced to foul. After Terrence Jones Jr. knocked down a pair of foul shots, there wasn’t enough time for Hamilton Christian to respond.
"To win a championship you gotta have a little luck and today the ball didn’t bounce our way. But, if we never win a state championship I can honestly say that all my kids, that have come through my program, are productive members of society. And to me, that’s enough state championships as a coach. I’m doing my job.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.