First Alert Forecast: Stalled front ahead of a cold front increases rain chances

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - That cold front has still not made it through our area. The rain is still back across East Texas and is struggling to hold it together as it crosses the state line. I think the more likely chance for rain will come as the front stalls and helps all of the moisture in our area lift and form some showers. This rain chance continues overnight as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s once again.
Into Sunday that hit-or-miss chance for a shower continues thanks to the stalled front. We are still seeing winds out of the south helping provide that moisture and the front provides the lift helping showers develop through the day. That southern wind also keeps temperatures warm with our afternoon high in the mid 70s. Overnight, that stalled front is expected to start to drift back to the north through SWLA. This will increase rain chances overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 60s.
Expect much of the same on Monday with those same hit-or-miss showers thanks to the stalled front moving back north over our area. Winds are stilled expected to be out of the south, but with the increased rain chance temperatures only reach the low 70s through the afternoon. We do see rain chances fall as the front moves north of our area into the overnight areas with a 20% chance of rain and lows in the mid-60s.
Tuesday that lower rain chance continues with the front in northern Louisiana keeping our rain chances just a little bit lower. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s through the afternoon and fall into the mid 60s overnight.
That lower rain chance doesn’t last for long as our next cold front approaches the area. Wednesday we have an increased chance for a front approaches the area. We could hear some rumbles of thunder as models are showing a few pockets of heavier rain. This front is slow moving and doesn’t pass through the area until Thursday afternoon. So we’ll see temperatures in the 70s through both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Temperatures drop overnight into Friday with lows into the mid 50s.
We’ll see a lingering chance for rain through Friday early morning hours with that front helping to move some of that moisture out of the area. Temperatures warm to the mid 60s through the afternoon with the majority of the cold air not reaching us until Saturday when temperatures struggle to reach a high near 60. Overnight, Friday and Saturday we’ll see temperature back into the 40s as lows. But the good news is that Saturday and Sunday of next weekend are showing limited rain chances as a high moves in behind our previous cold front!
