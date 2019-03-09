Cowgirls take softball doubleheader from Incarnate Word

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowgirls softball team turned a two-game losing streak upside down Friday by sweeping Incarnate Word to open Southland Play. The Cowgirls improved to 10-13 after the pair of wins.
GAME ONE - McNeese 7, Incarnate Word 2
In game one, pitcher Amber Koons was strong on the mound picking up eight strikeouts in five innings of work. The lone run she’d give up was a solo home run in the second inning. McNeese would see five different Cowgirls pick up RBIs the win led by Kaylee Lopez’s RBI-single in the first and Brenique Wright’s double in the third.
GAME TWO - McNeese 7, Incarnate Word 1
Game two was much of the same as Alexsandra Flores went the distance only allowing one run on five hits. The McNeese offense came of the bats of Alayis Seneca, Cori McCrary and Wright. Both Seneca and McCrary would pick up an RBI, while Wright’s three-run home run in the fifth was the exclamation point on the win.
JERSEY RETIREMENT
Prior to Saturday’s noon first-pitch, McNeese will conduct a pregame ceremony to retire the jersey of Cowgirl great Erika Piancastelli.
