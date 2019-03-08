Verandah at Graywood Retirement Community expands, bringing 45 new jobs to the Lake Area

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - If you’re on the job hunt, 45 new openings are available right now in the Lake Area at Verandah at Graywood.
The retirement community is expanding, and with that expansion comes a need for new workers.
No matter what kind of work you’re looking for, from cooking, to cleaning, to care giving, Verandah is in need of workers to do a little bit of everything.
“We are looking for people that are just very passionate about providing services for the seniors," said Kayla Baham, the executive director. "People who are compassionate... we’re looking for people who have patience.”
Baham said their new addition also requires some specialized work, because they’ve added on a memory care unit to their facility.
“Dementia, especially Alzheimer’s is one of the leading causes of death, so we see it very commonly as our patients get older," Baham said.
That type of care takes a person with special qualities, according to some of the Verandah residents.
“I want them to know how to behave towards the residents, and what to say and what not to say, and just good service all the way around," said Shanon Steele, a resident of Verandah.
And that’s echoed by her friend, fellow resident Marilyn Flavin.
“I would like people that care, that are interested in elderly people," Flavin said.
They said it’s the staff who exemplify those things who make their transition from living on their own to living in a retirement community a little bit easier.
“They’re personable, and they care, and that makes a wonderful director," said Steele.
Verandah is holding a job fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the new facility.
All you need is a resume, and they’re hiring for some positions on the spot.
