SWLA Arrest Reports - March, 7, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 7, 2019.
James Lewis Jordan, 67, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Larry Lee Carter Jr., 52, Iowa: Production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule IE narcotic; resisting an officer; switching a license plate.
Paul Aaron Landreneau, 46, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule II narcotic; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Jimmy Earl Beasley Jr., 48, Orange, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more, possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.
Ennis Edward Petterman, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Josh Kevin Courtney, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court, simple battery.
David Sheldon Guillory, 43, Westlake: Failure to register as a sex offender or child predator.
James Edward Delaune, 33, Avondale: Parole violation; possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon; simple burglary.
Norris Hardesty Jr., 61, Iowa: Direct contempt of court.
Jason Glenn Coletti, 45, Sulphur: Obscenity.
Angela Rachelle Bertrand, 42, Lake Charles: Forgery; forgery; identity theft.
Atrell La Mark Denton Sr., 30, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; probation detainer; revocation of parole.
Jamey Craig Kincer, 41, Dripping Springs, TX: Out of state detainer.
Amber Leann McDainel, 34, DeRidder: Direct contempt of court.
Ernest Roger Phaneuf III, 43, New Llano: Contempt of court.
Romello Isiah Ledet, 23, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); criminal trespassing; criminal trespassing.
John Adrien Papion Sr., 36, Lake Charles: Switching license plate; fist offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule III narcotic.
Arthur Victor Sittig, 48, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule II narcotic; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court; contempt of court.
Terry Lemond Dorsey, 20, Baton Rouge: Contempt of court; contempt of court.
Jeremy Lee Comeaux, 26, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Frances Rashad Leger,21, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Ethan Ledaniel Thomas, 19, Lake Charles: First offense possession of a stolen firearm; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Joseph Lee Smith IV, 35, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
