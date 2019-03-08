SWLA Arrest Reports - March, 7, 2019

March 8, 2019 at 12:17 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 12:17 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 7, 2019.

James Lewis Jordan, 67, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Larry Lee Carter Jr., 52, Iowa: Production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule IE narcotic; resisting an officer; switching a license plate.

Paul Aaron Landreneau, 46, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule II narcotic; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Jimmy Earl Beasley Jr., 48, Orange, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more, possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.

Ennis Edward Petterman, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Josh Kevin Courtney, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court, simple battery.

David Sheldon Guillory, 43, Westlake: Failure to register as a sex offender or child predator.

James Edward Delaune, 33, Avondale: Parole violation; possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon; simple burglary.

Norris Hardesty Jr., 61, Iowa: Direct contempt of court.

Jason Glenn Coletti, 45, Sulphur: Obscenity.

Angela Rachelle Bertrand, 42, Lake Charles: Forgery; forgery; identity theft.

Atrell La Mark Denton Sr., 30, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; probation detainer; revocation of parole.

Jamey Craig Kincer, 41, Dripping Springs, TX: Out of state detainer.

Amber Leann McDainel, 34, DeRidder: Direct contempt of court.

Ernest Roger Phaneuf III, 43, New Llano: Contempt of court.

Romello Isiah Ledet, 23, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); criminal trespassing; criminal trespassing.

John Adrien Papion Sr., 36, Lake Charles: Switching license plate; fist offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule III narcotic.

Arthur Victor Sittig, 48, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule II narcotic; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court; contempt of court.

Terry Lemond Dorsey, 20, Baton Rouge: Contempt of court; contempt of court.

Jeremy Lee Comeaux, 26, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Frances Rashad Leger,21, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Ethan Ledaniel Thomas, 19, Lake Charles: First offense possession of a stolen firearm; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Joseph Lee Smith IV, 35, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

