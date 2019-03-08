Louisiana lawmaker proposes change in tobacco use age

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A West Monroe state representative, Frank Hoffman, has filed a proposal to raise the age to use tobacco products from 18 years old to 21 years old.
“It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time to be honest with you. It’s a very simple but tremendously important concept. I happen to be an ex smoker, it’s been a long time, but I wish I had never done it," Hoffman said.
He said he wants to raise the age to delay any negative health effects a person might face later in life.
“It’ll reduce deaths, make better health, save money and make life better for many many people. It’s the thing to do, it’s not complicated," Hoffman said.
KPLC reached out to Calcasieu-area representatives who were split on the idea.
Stuart Moss, Stephen Dwight and John Guinn all oppose the change, while Dorothy Sue Hill, A.B. Franklin and Mark Abraham support the move.
We asked the public what they thought about the change, and they were also split.
“I have five chlidren and I would prefer them to be 21 instead of 18. They’re still minors. But they’re mature when they’re 21," Margaret Beverly, who supports the tobacco use age change, said.
“Even though I do smoke, I feel as if you shouldn’t smoke because it’s bad for your health in all types of ways. But, once you become 18, you’re basically legal to do what you want to do. You’re considered as an adult," Malcolm Brown, who opposes the tobacco use age change, said.
“I think it would be very good because 18 you’re still young, you’re not mature enough," Brandon Lefevre, who supports the tobacco use age change, said.
The proposal will be discussed in legislative session which starts April 8.
