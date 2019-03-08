Lake area stroke victim warns of stroke risks

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Kasey Foreman was just 24 when she experienced her first stroke. She says she was going through a lot of stress at the time and believes that is what brought it on.
"Thought I was okay, then he said, 'you're going to the E-R," Kasey said.
Her husband Derek Foreman says he didn't hesitate to bring her to the emergency room.
"They did some tests and came back and said, ‘there’s a spot on your brain, it looks like you’ve had a stroke and there is another spot on your brain that looks like you had a stroke in the past also’,” Derek said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States.
The CDC says it can be brought on by a multitude of common habits like smoking, eating trans fats, sugars, and sodium, drinking alcohol, and in Kasey's case … stress.
Michael Davis is the Medical Director at Christus Oschner St. Patrick's Hospital and says strokes are more common in older people but can happen at any age.
"These symptoms happen all the sudden,” Davis said. “Whether you just wake up with these symptoms, or you're going about your daily routine and it just happens. With a stroke, it's basically a brain attack, just like a heart attack, so you stop the blood flow in your brain. The longer you wait, the longer it take for us to identify that and take care of that for you, the more of your brain is lost.”
For Kasey, getting to the E-R so quickly is what she believes made her recovery possible. Now a year later, she says except for daily medication, her life is mostly back to normal.
“I think that’s why my stroke was so mild, I got the help right away,” Kasey said. “So that’s very important. Once you see the signs of a stroke or even think of a sign, call 9-1-1, or get a family member to take you to the E-R. It’s not worth saying, ‘oh I think that’s a sign’, just you need to go immediately.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.