First Alert Forecast: Rain likely this weekend through most of next week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, it will be dark and cloudy with little to no sunshine. I have the rain chances up to 30%. Whatever rain we do see, will be light and sometimes more like drizzle. The winds have turned out of the south with is helping the temperatures warm up. At times the winds are gusting up to 25 mph. The temperature is already warmer than yesterday but will continue to rise to the mid 70s.
This evening, it will still be very cloudy with overcast conditions. There may be a few showers around, but they will be light. It would not be a bad idea to have an umbrella with you just in case. Temperatures will not cool down much thanks to the windy conditions. Temperatures should remain in the 60s.
Tonight, the rain should come to an end. I do not expect very much rain. However, I still have a 20% chance for some drizzle or mist. There will still be a lot of clouds around. The winds will continue to be strong and blow around 10-15 mph. Temperatures should only cool to the mid 60s overnight, so it will be warm.
On the upcoming weekend, there will be a weak cold front that pushes through. Most of the rain associated with the front will arrive on Saturday. I have the rain chance up to 60%. There is also a slight possibility of severe weather. Most of the severe weather will be to our north and northeast. That does not mean we are in the clear. We could still have strong winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado or two. Make sure to be weather aware on Saturday. Most of the computer models are showing less rain, and only a couple storms. That’s certainly some good news!
On Sunday, the forecast is becoming a little more clear. Unfortunately though, it is trending in the wrong direction. The front that passes over on Saturday, will likely stall right over us on Sunday. This will keep the rain chances in place. I have a 40% chance now. So, it looks like it will be a rainy weekend. Sunday will still be the better of the two days.
One thing I am sure of is that the cold front will be weak. Temperatures prior to the front’s arrival will be in the mid 70s. By early next week after the cold front has passed, the temperature will only cool to the upper 60s. Some places may still warm up to the lower 70s. I think this is a sign that winter is coming to an end while spring is just around the corner!
With that front stalling right over us Sunday and Monday, the rain chances will remain in place. Monday has a 40% chance of rain. It will not rain everywhere, nor will it be a continuous event. Still keep an umbrella with you though.
Tuesday will be a little better. There will not be as much rain around. The stalled front will lift back to the north taking a lot of the rain with it. So, I have a 30% chance of rain. It will still be cloudy with limited sunshine. Temperatures should reach the mid 70s in the afternoon.
There will be another cold front coming on Wednesday next week. That will also have the potential for severe weather. We will have a better idea when we get closer. But the set up looks similar to Saturday. There will at least be more rain around, so I have the rain chance up to 60% Wednesday.
