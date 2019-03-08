FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More drizzle and clouds but finally a bit warmer today

Saturday will be a stormy day across the southern U.S., but as we’ve told you all week, the severe threat will be lowest over Southwest Louisiana as opposed to areas to our north and east, specifically the lower Mississippi River valley from Monroe to Memphis and south the Jackson, MS where a heightened level of severe weather is forecast to occur tomorrow. Our area can expect an increase in showers and thunderstorms while the threat of severe weather is not zero but will remain very low. Hopefully this scenario won’t be a repeat of last weekend, but the Storm Prediction Center does include wording such as strong tornadoes in that heightened risk area to our north and east, so if you’ll be traveling this weekend in those areas be aware of that!