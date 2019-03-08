FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More drizzle and clouds but finally a bit warmer today

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A steady increase in temperatures overnight has led to our area starting off with an already warmer feel than most all day yesterday as clouds and occasional patches of drizzle will greet you on the way to work and school this morning. You’ll need the rain jacket and umbrella when heading out but also remember to pack the umbrella as we’ll continue to see off and on patchy drizzle and occasional showers throughout the day as warmer air continues to glide over top cooler air near the surface and translate in to another generally wet day with light nuisance showers and mist.
Temperatures will continue to steadily climb through the middle 60s this morning and finally reach the 70s by this afternoon. Rain chances will hold steady at around 40% most of the morning and afternoon to account for these light nuisance showers that could affect those working outdoors or your outdoor plans later this afternoon as well.
Saturday will be a stormy day across the southern U.S., but as we’ve told you all week, the severe threat will be lowest over Southwest Louisiana as opposed to areas to our north and east, specifically the lower Mississippi River valley from Monroe to Memphis and south the Jackson, MS where a heightened level of severe weather is forecast to occur tomorrow. Our area can expect an increase in showers and thunderstorms while the threat of severe weather is not zero but will remain very low. Hopefully this scenario won’t be a repeat of last weekend, but the Storm Prediction Center does include wording such as strong tornadoes in that heightened risk area to our north and east, so if you’ll be traveling this weekend in those areas be aware of that!
Once the front moves east, our weather won’t clear out much on Sunday as a pesky clouds linger and occasional showers continue. Temperatures will also remain on the milder side with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. A couple more upper level disturbances Monday and Tuesday will keep the general overcast grab feel in place to start next week. Meanwhile a stronger cold front will begin to push through the southern Plains by the middle of next week and could carve a path for some colder weather to return to Southwest Louisiana by next Friday or Saturday, so stay tuned for more on that!
Also, don’t forget the time change this weekend. We spring forward back on to Daylight Saving Time Sunday morning at 2:00 AM, so make sure to set your manual clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
