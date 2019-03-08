Cameron Jetty Pier open for one more day

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Even on this cold and drizzly day you can find people fishing here at the Cameron jetty pier or maybe just taking in nature enjoying the fresh air and birds.
But the pier is closing to make way for Venture Global’ s Calcasieu Pass LNG project.
The end of the road which leads to the pier will be private. Sports fisherman Joseph Ellender hates to hear it.
“I’ve been coming here just about every weekend since I was a kid. It’s actually pretty sad,” said Ellender.
Sang Yeob comes about once a month from Alexandria to fish He says he catches the big ones here.
“I need to find another place,” he said.
But Assistant Parish Administrator Darrell Williams says the major LNG development is worth the sacrifice because of all the economic development the nearly $5 billion dollar project will mean.
“Estimated number is 2000 construction jobs, 200-300 full time jobs plus indirect jobs. We’re excited about Venture Global and the jobs it’s going to bring,” said Williams.
And he says Venture Global has agreed to provide shuttle rides to the jetty pier.
“Once it's safe to get people out here they will provide a boat shuttle service to get back access to the jetty pier,” said Williams.
Besides a shuttle to the jetty pier, the company also promises to build amenities near downtown Cameron including a bar, restaurant, marina complex and dock store, which could help the rural parish become more of the tourist attraction some have always envisioned.
The road to the jetty pier officially becomes private at 6 a.m. Saturday at which time the public will no longer have access.
Because of the road closure the Cameron boat launch will also close, but parish officials are trying to find a temporary boat launch for the public to use..
