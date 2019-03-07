SWLA Arrest Reports - March 6, 2019

March 7, 2019 at 12:27 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 1:06 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 6, 2019.

Michael Joseph Sonnier, 55, Iowa: Contempt of court; brake equipment required; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Darrell Oliver Lewis, 25, Beaumont, TX: Out of state detainer.

Chester Lewis Henderson, 53, Texarkana, AR: Out of state detainer.

Orkell Omar Gallien, 21, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen items between $5,000 and $25,000.

Kendrick Lamont French, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court, contempt of court, probation detainer.

Troylen Jermaine Stewart, 26, Lafayette: Aggravated second degree battery; simple robbery.

William Edward Brubaker, 37, Lafayette: Probation detainer.

Cristopher Gerald McKean, 36, Vinton: Domestic Abuse.

Jeffery Dwayne Banks, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court, synthetic marijuana possession of Synthetic marijuana.

Dylan James Sonnier, 19, Lafayette: Theft of a firearm.

Bobby Jerome Lafleur, 43, Lake Charles: Carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Samuel Antoine Daigle, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first offense driving while intoxicated; certain lights around license plates prohibited; possession of alcoholic beverages in a vehicle; child passenger restraint system.

Marlin James Green Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Theft under $750; simple burglary; theft under $750; theft under $750; theft under $750; simple burglary; simple burglary; contempt of court.

Tammi Sue Campbell, 42; Vinton: Second degree cruelty to juveniles; cruelty to juveniles.

Clavorris Dominair Sibley, 33, Westlake: Simple damage to property under $1,000; resisting an officer by refusal to ID; resisting an officer; domestic abuse; first offense possession of marijuana; first offense possession of marijuana.

Travis James Calais, 38, Denver, CO: Following vehicles; operating vehicles with a suspended license; possession, distribution, or manufacture of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy; obstruction of justice.

Miracle Lynette Chatman, 32, Lake Charles: Cruelty to the infirmed; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Cody Edward Zimmer, 32, Sulphur: Criminal trespassing.

Logan Elizabeth Edge, 26, Sulphur: Probation detainer.

Michael Paul Miller, 38, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Christopher Troy Gary, 34, Lake Arthur: Failure to register as a sex offender; instate detainer.

Raymond Lee Dupont, 46, Jennings: Forgery; forgery; monetary instrument abuse.

Koshara Naogka Cotlone, 38, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession or carrying a firearm by a felon.

Shequetta Deanna Captain, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; child endangerment; aggravated assault.

Chad Michael Touchet Jr., 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; first offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

O’Keith Kaylon Stevens, 31, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule II narcotic; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule I narcotic; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kayla Nicole Barbery, 31, Lake Charles: Instate Detainer.

