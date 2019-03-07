SWLA Arrest Reports - March 6, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 6, 2019.
Michael Joseph Sonnier, 55, Iowa: Contempt of court; brake equipment required; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Darrell Oliver Lewis, 25, Beaumont, TX: Out of state detainer.
Chester Lewis Henderson, 53, Texarkana, AR: Out of state detainer.
Orkell Omar Gallien, 21, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen items between $5,000 and $25,000.
Kendrick Lamont French, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court, contempt of court, probation detainer.
Troylen Jermaine Stewart, 26, Lafayette: Aggravated second degree battery; simple robbery.
William Edward Brubaker, 37, Lafayette: Probation detainer.
Cristopher Gerald McKean, 36, Vinton: Domestic Abuse.
Jeffery Dwayne Banks, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court, synthetic marijuana possession of Synthetic marijuana.
Dylan James Sonnier, 19, Lafayette: Theft of a firearm.
Bobby Jerome Lafleur, 43, Lake Charles: Carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Samuel Antoine Daigle, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first offense driving while intoxicated; certain lights around license plates prohibited; possession of alcoholic beverages in a vehicle; child passenger restraint system.
Marlin James Green Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Theft under $750; simple burglary; theft under $750; theft under $750; theft under $750; simple burglary; simple burglary; contempt of court.
Tammi Sue Campbell, 42; Vinton: Second degree cruelty to juveniles; cruelty to juveniles.
Clavorris Dominair Sibley, 33, Westlake: Simple damage to property under $1,000; resisting an officer by refusal to ID; resisting an officer; domestic abuse; first offense possession of marijuana; first offense possession of marijuana.
Travis James Calais, 38, Denver, CO: Following vehicles; operating vehicles with a suspended license; possession, distribution, or manufacture of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy; obstruction of justice.
Miracle Lynette Chatman, 32, Lake Charles: Cruelty to the infirmed; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Cody Edward Zimmer, 32, Sulphur: Criminal trespassing.
Logan Elizabeth Edge, 26, Sulphur: Probation detainer.
Michael Paul Miller, 38, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Christopher Troy Gary, 34, Lake Arthur: Failure to register as a sex offender; instate detainer.
Raymond Lee Dupont, 46, Jennings: Forgery; forgery; monetary instrument abuse.
Koshara Naogka Cotlone, 38, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession or carrying a firearm by a felon.
Shequetta Deanna Captain, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; child endangerment; aggravated assault.
Chad Michael Touchet Jr., 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; first offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
O’Keith Kaylon Stevens, 31, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule II narcotic; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule I narcotic; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kayla Nicole Barbery, 31, Lake Charles: Instate Detainer.
