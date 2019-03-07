Student shot at Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, LA (KPLC) - A student has been shot at Grambling State University, according to the university’s website.
KNOE says the incident took place this morning near the Mary McLeod Bethune Dorm. GSU says it happened around 8:54 a.m. Authorities say the suspect is not a student.
The suspect is in custody. GSU officials are calling the shooting “non-violent.”
The incident is still under investigation, says GSU. Students have been notified.
The campus has been declared safe by law enforcement, GSU says. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The weapon involved has been recovered, according to GSU. The university reports that the visitor did not intend to harm the student.
See KNOE’s full report HERE.
