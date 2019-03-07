St. Louis falls in semifinal matchup with De La Salle, 55-52

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In the final semifinal matchup featuring a team from Southwest Louisiana, the St. Louis Saints fell to the De La Salle Cavaliers in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday afternoon at Burton Coliseum. It was the Saints first trip to Marsh Madness since 2016.
The Saints led by as much as 12 in the second quarter but were actually outscored by the Cavaliers, 16-13, during that quarter which head coach Rick LeBato feels was a turning point in the game.
“We knew they were going to make a couple charges at us," LeBato admitted. "They’re so aggressive and they have some skill and it was a matter of whether we could hang on or not. They hit a couple of shots and that little second quarter spill was really crucial for us.”
Senior Trey Blanchard led St. Louis with 16 points in his final game for the Saints.
Jaden Johnson and Colson Snider finished with 12 and 10 points respectively. The Saints finished 16-14 on the season.
