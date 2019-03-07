Pitkin man accused of exposing himself at Alexandria store

ALEXANDRIA, LA (KPLC) - A Pitkin man is accused of exposing himself to a woman in the parking lot of a store in Alexandria on March 2.
The woman told authorities that she had exited the store on Coliseum Boulevard and was putting her three children into the car when a man sitting in another car began talking to her, according to information from the Alexandria Police Department. The man allegedly began touching himself and exposing himself. He fled the scene before officers arrived.
The suspect was identified at David Brown, 24, of Pitkin, through photos of him and the vehicle.
Brown was arrested on March 6 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on one count of obscenity.
