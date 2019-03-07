LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau recently held a community-wide Mardi Gras Shoebox Float Contest. Those entering ranged from school groups, clubs and organizations to professional divisions and residents of all ages.
Throughout the Mardi Gras season, visitors to cast their votes for the “People’s Choice” award. Nearly 430 votes were cast and the winner of the contest was awarded to Ms. Leah Mallett’s class at Prien Lake Elementary. The students’ ideas were extremely creative and captured the imaginations of visitors who were intrigued by the detail that went into each of the three floats entered by the class.
“During this festive time of the year, we enjoy showcasing our culture to visitors who are stopping at our welcome center as they are driving along Interstate 10. Mardi Gras has worldwide recognition. Our hope is that the display will entice those visiting prior to Mardi Gras weekend to come back to experience our family-friendly celebrations,” said Kyle Edmiston, Chief Operating Officer.
