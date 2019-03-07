Local 14-year-old homeschooled boy headed to McNeese State University this fall

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Most 14-year-old kids are preparing for high school, but one Lake Area boy is getting ready for a slightly bigger milestone, college.
The Carroll family contributes their academic success to homeschooling.
“It seems like homeschooling wouldn’t be for everybody, but it can be for everybody," said Angel Carroll.
Angel began her career as a teacher in Calcasieu Parish, but for the last five years, she’s been homeschooling her four kids.
“You don’t have to be a teacher, it just so happens that I have that background, but you just have to be a loving parent. That’s it," Angel said.
She started homeschooling because her younger child has mild autism, and she wanted to give him the attention he needed.
She decided if she was going to teach one of them, she would do it for all of them.
“At first, I was disappointed, because I was like, I’m not going to be able to have the social aspect of it all. But then after I got used to it, I appreciated it more," said Michaela Carroll.
Homeschooling has proven effective for Michaela, who started college at 16 and is now a sophomore early childhood education major at McNeese State University.
Now, her brother Malachi is following in her footsteps, graduating high school at 14 and heading to McNeese this fall.
“I’m a little bit nervous, because I will be the youngest person there, but I tend to gravitate towards people older than me, so I don’t think it’ll be that much of a struggle," Malachi said.
He plans to double major in theater and business management.
He said homeschooling has made it possible for him to fully pursue his passions.
“If I had a thing to do, like rehearsals, because like, the last week before the actual plays, we’d have rehearsals the whole week, but because I was home-schooled, it wasn’t as much of a strenuous test on my school work," Malachi said.
Angel said that’s been one of the best things about her decision to homeschool, and why she encourages all parents to consider it.
