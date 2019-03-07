Lake Charles man arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Detectives have arrested a Lake Charles man for carnal knowledge of a juvenile, according to Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
CPSO responded to a call about a residence on Hodges Street in reference to a runaway juvenile on Mar. 6 around 7 a.m., says Vincent. Deputies learned that a 15-year-old girl, reported missing earlier that day, was at the residence with Bobby J. Lafleur, 43.
After investigating, detectives learned that the girl met LaFleur at his place of employment and they exchanged phone numbers, Vincent says. LaFleur is accused of picking the girl up from her home on Mar. 5, bringing her to his residence, and having sexual intercourse with her.
LaFleur faces one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He is booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Bond is still pending.
CPSO Detective Shelley Trahan is the lead investigator on this case.
