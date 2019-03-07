Inmate brought to hospital after incident in Oakdale City Jail dies

“On February 26th 2019, the police officers were dispatched to the Oakdale City Jail in reference to an inmate causing a disturbance. Mr. Rosier was transported to the hospital by ambulance. An outside agency was called by the Chief at the time of the episode to do a documentation of an incident that began at Oakdale City Jail. I was contacted by Sheriff Hebert on the fifth of Mr. Rosier’s passing. It is my understanding that an autopsy has been requested by the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prayers go out for Mr. Rosier’s Family.”