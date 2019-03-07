Inmate brought to hospital after incident in Oakdale City Jail dies

OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) - An inmate in the Oakdale City Jail has been declared brain-dead at a hospital after an incident the night he was arrested, Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said.
Richard Rosier, 38, was booked on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Feb. 26.
Hebert said that Rosier had “an episode” while alone in his cell. Officers at the jail attempted to subdue Rosier, while an ambulance was called.
Rosier was brought to a hospital where initial toxicology showed drugs in his system.
Hebert said Rosier was declared brain-dead Tuesday morning. A patient determined to be brain dead is legally and clinically dead, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Oakdale Police called Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office to oversee an investigation into Rosier’s death. Sheriff Hebert confirms detectives are investigating the way the incident was handled by the Oakdale City Jail.
Oakdale Police Chief Joseph Lockett released this statement to 7News:
“On February 26th 2019, the police officers were dispatched to the Oakdale City Jail in reference to an inmate causing a disturbance. Mr. Rosier was transported to the hospital by ambulance. An outside agency was called by the Chief at the time of the episode to do a documentation of an incident that began at Oakdale City Jail. I was contacted by Sheriff Hebert on the fifth of Mr. Rosier’s passing. It is my understanding that an autopsy has been requested by the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prayers go out for Mr. Rosier’s Family.”
