FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up ahead of rain chances returning; stormy Saturday ahead

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The return of southeasterly winds yesterday evening sent temperatures up a few degrees overnight and clouds back over the area with morning temperatures at or near 50 degrees for Lake Charles southward and in the middle to upper 40s north. No freezing conditions today and a steady warm-up into the 60s is expected through the afternoon with limited sunshine.
A couple of stray showers will be possible later on this afternoon or even through the early evening with rain chances today at 20%, increasing a little more Friday as this influx of Gulf moisture combines with an approaching front by this weekend. Temperatures this evening won’t fall much below the lower 60s for the I-10 corridor southward and upper 50s north. Fog is looking to be an issue for the morning commute for a few spots on Friday morning, and will be the only weather issue in place to start the day.
Scattered showers will be even more of a possibility tomorrow as highs on Friday top out in the lower 70s. A front will push through the state by Saturday afternoon and evening and bring another round of showers and thunderstorms to the area. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of Southwest Louisiana included in a broad area of potential severe weather, but there continues to be indications that the highest severe weather threat will remain north and east of our viewing area, through parts of the Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama. If that changes we’ll let you know, but as of right now I expect some thunderstorms to move through late in the day Saturday but likely no widespread severe weather for our area.
This front won’t bring any big drop in temperatures as highs on Sunday return to the middle to even upper 70s. The front will stall over the northern Gulf of Mexico waters Monday and Tuesday and give the area an additional rain threat next week as upper level disturbances ride along the northern Gulf and skirt the coastline. Rain chances Monday and Tuesday are back up to around 40%. Another front will be on the way by next Thursday and bring yet another similar threat for thunderstorms to the area again late next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
