FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up ahead of rain chances returning; stormy Saturday ahead

Scattered showers will be even more of a possibility tomorrow as highs on Friday top out in the lower 70s. A front will push through the state by Saturday afternoon and evening and bring another round of showers and thunderstorms to the area. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of Southwest Louisiana included in a broad area of potential severe weather, but there continues to be indications that the highest severe weather threat will remain north and east of our viewing area, through parts of the Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama. If that changes we’ll let you know, but as of right now I expect some thunderstorms to move through late in the day Saturday but likely no widespread severe weather for our area.