First Alert Forecast: Higher rain chances by this weekend with warmer temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, it will be cloudy with little to no sunshine. There may also be some light drizzle in a few areas. It would to hurt to have an umbrella with you. Temperatures are a bit warmer. That is the only good news about today.
This evening, it will continue to be warm. The temperature will not cool down very much, even after sunset. Those temperatures should remain in the 60s. It will also be cloudy with no sunshine. So, it should not be a pretty sunset. There will not be much rain, but some drizzle is certainly possible. I have the rain chances down to 20%.
Tonight, it will be cloudy with a little bit of rain here and there. It will not be a washout. It will be more like drizzle and maybe some light rain. The winds will also be blowing out of the south, so that will help prevent temperatures from cooling down overnight. Lows will only be in the lower 60s. So, it will be warm compared to the last few days.
Friday will have a slight chance of rain. I put the rain chances up to 30%. So, we will end the week with a few showers. As of now, I would plan on there being some rain and taking an umbrella with you. It will be very isolated, so it will not rain everywhere. The temperature will be a little warmer reaching the lower 70s. It will also be mostly cloudy with limited sunshine.
On the upcoming weekend, there will be a weak cold front that pushes through. Most of the rain associated with the front will arrive on Saturday. I have the rain chance up to 60%. There is also a slight possibility of severe weather. Most of the severe weather will be to our north and northeast. That does not mean we are in the clear. We could still have strong winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado or two. Make sure to be weather aware on Saturday.
On Sunday, the forecast is becoming a little more clear. Unfortunately though, it is trending in the wrong direction. The front that passes over on Saturday, will likely stall right over us on Sunday. This will keep the rain chances in place. I have a 30% chance as of now, but this could increase later. So, it looks like it will be a rainy weekend.
One thing I am sure of is that the cold front will be weak. Temperatures prior to the front’s arrival will be in the mid 70s. By early next week after the cold front has passed, the temperature will only cool to the upper 60s. I think this is a sign that winter is coming to an end while spring is just around the corner!
As mentioned, early next week will be slightly cooler with those temperatures. There is still a slight chance of rain, but that may change. As of now, I have the rain chances up to 30% Monday and 40% Tuesday. By no means should this be a washout.
There will be another cold front coming on Wednesday next week. That will also have the potential for severe weather. We will have a better idea when we get closer. But the set up looks similar to Saturday. There will at least be more rain around, so I have the rain chance up to 60% Wednesday.
