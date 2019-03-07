First Alert Forecast: Higher rain chances by this weekend with warmer temperatures

On the upcoming weekend, there will be a weak cold front that pushes through. Most of the rain associated with the front will arrive on Saturday. I have the rain chance up to 60%. There is also a slight possibility of severe weather. Most of the severe weather will be to our north and northeast. That does not mean we are in the clear. We could still have strong winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado or two. Make sure to be weather aware on Saturday.