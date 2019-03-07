Daughters of CITGO exec captive in Venezuela plead for his release

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -For the two eldest daughters of Alirio Zambrano, thoughts of Southwest Louisiana are happy and reminiscent of Sulphur high school and soccer.
"We played tournament soccer, we played Sulphur soccer, we just loved being part of the community. I remember doing key club and my sister did student council,” Alirio’s daughter, Gabriela Zambrano Hill said, who is in medical school in Houston.
Gabriela married her high school sweetheart from Sulphur.
She and her sister, Alexandra Zambrano Forseth, visit Sulphur now to share the story of their imprisoned father and five others. In November, 2017, they went to what they were told was a business meeting in Venezuela and never came home to the United States.
“These six men were targeted and then my dad went down there and they did an investigation in apparently one day and closed it and arrested them the next day,” Alexandra said.
Alirio held a top management position at the CITGO Refinery south of Sulphur for years. He is jailed in Venezuela on what family members call bogus charges.
“This has been a complete miscarriage of any kind of justice for my dad,” Garbriela said.
CITGO is owned by PDVSA, the state owned oil company of Venezuela. The country continues to be in political turmoil.
The sisters’ uncle is also among the captives. It’s been a terrifying ordeal for the families who say the captives suffer human rights violations.
“He has at least heard torture if not been tortured himself. It’s been awful for him,” Gabriela said.
They say the crisis has caused difficulties for the families.
“My mom has had to sell the house that her and my dad used their savings, their dream house. They’ve had to put it out for rent because CITGO cut off his pay last year,” Alexandra said.
And they say CITGO headquarters in Houston has done nothing to help.
“CITGO in Houston has absolutely abandoned our family and our dad over this year,” Gabriela said.
They thank those in Southwest Louisiana who have helped and urge them to continue.
“As an American you can contact your senator, say, ‘I’m worried about these guys, what are you all doing to get them home. What is CITGO doing to get them home?’" Alexandra said.
“All we care about is knowing that my dad is safe. Just doing everything we can to bring him home with us,” Gabriela said.
We reached out to CITGO Corporate Headquarters in Houston and have not received a response.
