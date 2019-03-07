City Council approves resolution reevaluating US 171 & Moeling Street intersection

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - At Wednesday night’s meeting, the Lake Charles City Council approved a resolution requesting the Department of Transportation and Development to reevaluate the intersection at US 171 and Moeling Street.
District 34 State Rep. A.B. Franklin (D) calls the intersection a “death trap.”
“We’ve been dealing with this problem for years," Franklin said. “What the state done is they came and resolved one problem by creating a lane coming off I-10 giving them the right of way to only go up about half a mile to try to get over to the left lane. Well when they done this, they created two more problems.”
Franklin says vehicles heading north on US 171 are not able to turn right on Moeling Street and vehicles merging on US 171 from I-10 are unable to make a left turn on Moeling Street.
While Lake Charles Police said they don’t see more accidents than usual at that particular intersection, Franklin said he sees drivers’ frustration daily.
He started collecting signatures for a petition to present to Governor Jon Bel Edwards and DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson to reevaluate the intersection.
That petition has over 1,200 signatures, according to Franklin, all collected in two weeks.
One of those who signed the petition, Raymond Fondel Jr., said he wants action to be taken.
“It’s a challenge,” Fondel Jr. said. “The people in the community and I think more so of the older people. Think about coming home around 5 o clock. The traffic is already tough and you’re having to make a left turn. It’s almost impossible.”
The council voted 6 in favor of the resolution. Councilman Rodney Geyen was not at the meeting.
Franklin plans to present the petition to the state when legislative session starts next month.
KPLC reached out to DOTD; a spokesperson said these types of documents are typically mailed to the district, reviewed by the district administrator, and then a course of action is determined.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.