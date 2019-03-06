Local church offers ‘Ashes to Go’

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras has come and gone, and now many people are entering into the season of Lent.
The beginning of that season is known as Ash Wednesday, which is 40 days before Easter, excluding Sundays.
Lent is a time of preparation for Easter for Christians around the world, according to Rev. Katie McKay Simpson with University United Methodist Church.
“Lent sounds like a really complicated thing, but really all it means is that you make some space in your day every single day for these 40 days between now and I guess April 21 this year, where you’re paying attention to God," said Rev. McKay Simpson.
She said the marking of a cross with ashes serves as a reminder of Jesus’ sacrifice.
“We need to turn back to God and repent of those places in our lives where we’ve missed the mark," said Rev. McKay Simpson. "So, it’s a real chance for us to see growth and transformation and deepen trust with God.”
While her church does have a traditional Ash Wednesday service, they also take a non-traditional approach to the day, something they call “ashes to go.”
“We’re also trying to reach out to the community, because we know the 21st century church, we’re not going to be effective if we wait for people to come in the doors, we have to go out to them," said Rev. McKay Simpson.
It’s a mission statement that proves effective.
Wendy Whelan is a mom, and says it’s important to her to show this side of Mardi Gras to her son.
She says with a small child however, a long service just isn’t practical.
“There’s no way he’s going to sit through a full service," Whelan said. "This is a remarkable way of making something, an old tradition, very accessible and contemporary. It’s great, we wouldn’t have done it otherwise.”
While there are some people who disagree with changing a tradition, Rev. McKay Simpson said the reach they get into the community by offering ashes to go is worth it.
“I’d much rather have a connection with people than no connection at all," Rev. McKay Simpson said. "So, whenever we offer the ashes, we offer a prayer of confession, and a prayer of renewed commitment to God.”
Several other churches throughout Southwest Louisiana also offered ashes to go services today.
University UMC’s Ash Wednesday service is Wednesday night at 6.
