Two Textron off-highway utility vehicles recalled due to fuel leak and crash hazard

(KPLC) - Arctic Cat has recalled around 200 Textron off-highway vehicles due a fuel leak and fire hazard and another 700 due to a crash hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
CPSC says that the first product’s fuel can leak from the fuel line, posing a fire hazard. The other affected product’s lower front suspension arm can fail, posing a crash hazard.
The fire hazard recalled vehicle comes in charcoal metallic/black, red/black or white/black, CPSC says. The VIN numbers include those ending in 9007497 through 9007717.
The crash hazard recalled vehicle is sold in multiple colors, has four wheels, and side-by-side seating for two or four people. It affects VIN numbers 9003240 through 9004062.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Arctic Cat to schedule a free repair. No injuries have been reported.
