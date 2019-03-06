SWLA Arrest Report- March 5, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 5, 2019.
Reginald Eaglin Wayne, 35, Lake Charles: Two counts contempt of court, domestic abuse battery.
Cody Joseph Gaspard, 33, Lake Charles: Three counts contempt of court, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Leland Clayton Michell, 65, Westlake: disturbing the peace.
Eartis Durrell Jefferson, 32, Baton Rouge: Battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace, entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden.
Edmond Lawrence Jr., 32, Sulphur: Contempt of court and first-offense marijuana possession.
Jacky Lynn Abshire, 32, Sulphur: Stalking.
