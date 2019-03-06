Sheriff’s Office: 3 killed, 2 injured in homicide near New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a violent act in a New Orleans suburb that left at least three people dead and two injured.
The ages of the victims are unclear but at least two children were killed and a woman were killed, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigator said another woman and child were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Deputies were called to the 900 block of Monterey Ct. in Terrytown around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
According to sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Rivarde, deputies received a call for medical assistance through 911.
They arrived to discover three people dead and two others injured.
Rivarde said the sheriff’s office is still piecing together what happened and they do not have a suspect. He said the coroner will determine the cause of death. Rivarde said the sheriff’s office is not prepared to say how the victims were injured.
Family members at the scene of the homicide did identify some of the victims. However, FOX 8 is withholding those names and ages until next of kin has been notified.
Several of the children were involved in dance groups that paraded in several Mardi Gras parades. They also participated in athletic activities.
Friends gathered near the scene to mourn the tragedy.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.