Sam Houston baseball nationally ranked by multiple publications

Sam Houston has some of the top talent in Louisiana, boasting three 2019 players in the top-50 in the state. But the real gem is 2020 pitcher Marcus Mott, an LSU commit ranked the No. 2 RHP in the state and No. 114 RHP in the country. He’s at the top of a strong rotation that has three pitchers who can eclipse 90 miles per hour, according to MaxPreps.