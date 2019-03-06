Sam Houston baseball nationally ranked by multiple publications

The Broncos are a top-10 team according to MaxPreps and USA Today

By Brady Renard | March 6, 2019 at 3:31 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 3:31 PM

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - Sam Houston High School is no stranger to lofty rankings. For the third straight year, the Bronco baseball team is ranked nationally among high school teams.

Sam Houston holds the No. 1 power rating in Class 5A (select and non-select) with a perfect 11-0 record. The Broncos started off 2018 21-0 en-route to a semifinal appearance.

MaxPreps released its weekly rankings on Monday and Big Sam moved into the top three for the first time in school history. The Broncos are ranked third overall. Barbe (No. 25) joins SHHS as the only teams from Louisiana to crack the list.

MaxPreps highlighted Sam Houston’s undefeated start along with the fact the Broncos have five straight shutouts. The Barbe Bucs meanwhile make the list after a perfect 4-0 weekend at the Sulphur tournament.

Big Sam was also recognized as a top-10 team by USA Today’s High School Sports. The website listed the Broncos at No. 8 in their annual ‘Super 25 Preseason High School Baseball Rankings.’ USA Today HSS focused on the talent the Broncos possess.

Sam Houston has some of the top talent in Louisiana, boasting three 2019 players in the top-50 in the state. But the real gem is 2020 pitcher Marcus Mott, an LSU commit ranked the No. 2 RHP in the state and No. 114 RHP in the country. He’s at the top of a strong rotation that has three pitchers who can eclipse 90 miles per hour, according to MaxPreps.

Sam Houston is the only Louisiana team ranked by USA Today.

