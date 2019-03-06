Safety around Mardi Gras

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It takes months for many to prepare for Mardi Gras season, including cities and law enforcement.
“You have to check the route, you have to make sure there is nothing that’s going to hurt someone,” Corporal Scott Dougherty with Lake Charles Police said. "Construction, traffic choke points, Mill Street down to one lane, things like that. All of this has to start months in advance so we can adjust accordingly. "
The day before parades kick off, public works sets up barricades along the parade route. During the parades, officers are placed at every intersection along the route. Officials also walked along the floats.
“You’re going to have at least two officers at each intersection," Dougherty said. "Those officers are there to help crowd control, criminal activity, any help you need. We’ve had several calls over the radio for doors to be unlocked when children are locked in cars and things like that.”
Motorcycle cops headed the parade, and while they were entertaining, they also made sure the crowd was far enough back to allow the floats to go down the street.
Lake Charles Police cover Ryan St. north of 18th St., while the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office covered the rest of the route. Dougherty says the planning, months ahead of the event, is key to keep everyone safe during the festivities.
“I can’t even recall a major incident at any of the Mardi Gras’ as of late," Dougherty said. "We are very fortunate to have the safety and the barricades we have in Lake Charles to make it a very family friendly, fun, enjoyable parade.”
But he says there is always room to grow.
“Every Mardi Gras season is a learning experience for me and everyone that I work with and every year whatever we find that we can change to make the parades better, we change it to make the parades better.” Dougherty said.
Cops driving along the parade route also make note of where to place more barricades and law enforcement for the next year.
